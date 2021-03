SODUS: Age 65, passed away February 28th, 2021. Debra was born March 17, 1955 in Lyons Community Hospital, daughter of Marvin and Shirley Jay. Debra was an LPN for 20 years in Wellsboro, PA area. She liked all animals and birds, especially “cats”. She is survived by her parents; sister, Karla (John) Hardy; brothers, Craig Jay, Paul (Marie) Jay; friend, Jason Barabasz. Graveside Service 12:00pm, Saturday, March 6th at the Rose Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.