WILLIAMSON: Passed away on August 24, 2021 at age 28.

Predeceased by grandparents: Dean Black and Carolyn Gnage; fiancé: Felicia Denninger.

Mike was a hunter, loved the outdoors and was a gifted mechanic.

Survived by his adored son: Erik Gnage; parents: Christopher and Theresa Gnage; siblings: Joshua, Rachael, and Joseph Gnage; grandfather: Donald A. Gnage and grandmother: Fe Black; nieces: Winter and Storm; nephew: Lincoln; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) September 1, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

A graveside service will take place on (Thursday) September 2, 2021 at 10am in Lake View Cemetery.

