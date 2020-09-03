Gobeyn, Rita

SODUS: Rita Gobeyn died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at age 72. She was born February 2, 1948 to Francis and Dorothy Shampine. She worked at McDonalds in Williamson for 25 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going shopping. Rita was predeceased by her husband Roger Gobeyn; daughter Amanda Sue Smith; brothers Thomas and David Shampine and sister Sally Shampine. She is survived by sisters Novalee Niesen, Annette (Bill) Sova, Marcia Shampine, Marlene (Craig) Bonegard, Cheryl Kwiatkoski, Kim Cook, Denise (Art) Watts; brothers Richard, Lawrence, and Peter Shampine; daughter Jennifer Gobeyn Weber (Wade), grandchildren Tiffany Wilcox, Lauren Smith, Alex Smith, Grace and Madison Weber, and her cherished great-grandchildren, Liam, Amanda, and Jeremiah. Private graveside service will be held in Marion Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com