March 2nd 2023, Thursday
Gobeyn, Robert (Bob)

March 2, 2023

MARION: Entered into rest on February 28 after a brief illness.  Predeceased by his parents, Raymond & Emma.  Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna (Datthyn) Gobeyn, and his two daughters Michelle and Kristina Gobeyn. 

Bob was a lifelong resident of the town of Marion & loved the farming community that he was raised in.  He served our country in the United States Army earning the rank of SP4 E-4 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. He worked as a skilled mechanic at Mott’s for many years. When he wasn’t at work he could often be found tending to the immaculately kept lawn at his home. He loved to laugh, had the best smile & the biggest heart. He loved his family fiercely & will be sorely missed.

No calling hours will be observed.  A private family service with full military honors will be held at the Marion cemetery at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Ridges Rescue.  PO Box 14924.  Rochester, NY 14614.

