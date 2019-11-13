Godfrey, David W.

SODUS: Age 74, passed away on November 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Marjorie Godfrey; siblings, Ronald Godfrey and Arloa Keyes. He is survived by his children, Dawn Kelley of Sodus, Amy (Tim Gilliard) Godfrey of Sodus Pt., Chanda Blankenburg of Sodus; grandchildren, Mike Rogers, Jamie Rogers, Gage Godfrey, Charlotte (Cody) Breese, Regan Blankenburg; several great grandchildren; brother, Terry (Tom Friel) Godfrey of Rochester; nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. There will be a Celebration of David’s Life when the weather is nice for all to enjoy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com