Goebert, Donald, L.

MARION: Entered into rest on February 8, 2019 at the age of 84. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Eva Goebert; sisters, Virginia Rose, Joyce (Claire) VanHaneghem; nephew, Donald VanHaneghem. Survived by loving wife of 36 years, Sally; children, Daniel (Sarah) Goebert, Karen (Denney) Keys, Michelle (Kevin) Adriaansen, Craig (Debbie) Soudan, Darren Soudan; grandchildren, Jayson, Emiley (Matt Vincent) Keys, Brenden, Lauren, and Cameron Goebert, Emily, MaryGrace, and Eddie Mancini, Wayne Adriaansen, Krystal (Noah) Knataitis, Zachary, Ilana (AJ Smilinich) Soudan, Caitlyn (Richard Pulver) and Cory Soudan; great grandchildren, Luella and Colin Knataitis; sister, Carol Smith; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Don was a Veteran of the US Marines and a member of the Marion American Legion Post 1430. Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, February 12, from 4pm till 8pm at the Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. Funeral service will be held Wednesday 11am at the Second Reformed Church of Marion. Donations may be made in Don’s memory to Marion American Legion Post 1430, P.O. Box 42, Marion, NY 14505 or Shepherd Home, 1959 Five Mile Line Rd., Penfield, NY 14526. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com