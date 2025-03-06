What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Goebert, Erica D. 

March 6, 2025
by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Erica D. Goebert, 57, of Newark passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.  

 Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, March 12th at Paul L. Murphy & Sons funeral Home, 127 E Miller St, Newark, NY 14513.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, March 13th at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. 

Erica was born in Newark, on June 30, 1967 the daughter of Roger and Bernice Lopinto Goebert.  She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1985.  She was a faithful communicant of St. Michael Church.  She loved spending time with her family

She is survived by her partner Carlos Cintron;  five sons Jackie Cruz, Jorie Cruz, Jayce Cruz, Jayden (Katherina) Cintron and Jensyn Cintron; ten grandchildren; her mother Bernice Goebert; five siblings Roger Goebert, Lance Goebert, Calan Lopinto, Aubrey Goebert, Rean Goebert many nieces nephews and cousins.  She was predeceased by her father Roger Goebert.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.cm

