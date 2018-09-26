Goeller, Maureen Frances

MACEDON: Passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018, surrounded by loving family, on her 61st birthday. Maureen was born on September 21, 1957 to the late John F. and Rose “Ryan” Goeller. Survived by her sister, Deirdre (Michael) Coon; brothers, Stephen (Nadia Seifen) and Matthew (Kathleen) Goeller; niece, Caitlin (Matt) Jordan; nephews, Peter Coon, Logan Coon and Ryan (Brittani) Goeller; cousins, extended family, friends and many of her fur-friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Donna Jones for the many years that she took care of Maureen. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful care provided by the caregivers at the Leo Center for Caring at the St. Ann’s Community. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 4-6PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 where a prayer service will follow at 6PM. Inurnment will be held privately at the North Farmington Friends Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Leo Center for Caring, or to the Wayne County Humane Society. To leave a condolence, light a candle, upload a photo, or offer a floral tribute, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com