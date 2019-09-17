Powered by Dark Sky
September 16, 2019
Goellner, Henry M. “Hank”

by WayneTimes.com
September 16, 2019

PORT GIBSON: Age 72, died suddenly on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 72. Please join the family for a memorial service to be held at 11am on Sunday, September 22 at the Port Gibson United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the church hall. Burial will be at 9am on Monday, September 23 in Port Gibson Cemetery. Please consider memorials to the  Volunteers for Animals, 3841 W. Main St. Rd., Batavia, NY 14620. Hanks was born on November 19, 1946 in Clifton Springs, NY the son of Henry K. and Elisabeth Miller Goellner. A lover of trains and classic cars, especially his 1952 Packard, he also enjoyed feeding his birds and indulging his beloved black lab Bella. Henry was a devoted NY Mets fan. Predeceased by his parents and brother Thomas Goellner, He is survived by his wife Donna; brother Albert (Ann) Goellner; mother and father-in-law David and Betty Allen; sister-in-law Linda (Michael) Swift; cousins Harold and Agnes Schumm and all of his Goellner cousins. Arrangements are being handled by Robert L. Yost Funeral Home of Palmyra, N.Y.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bastian, Glenn C

MACEDON: Was called to be with the Lord in His heavenly home on October 4, 2020. Glenn was a loving husband and father of 55 years to his wife Sandy and his children Susan and Brett. He is also survived by his sister Sharon (Vince) Burke; his brothers Edward, Jr. (Carol) and Ron (Kim) Bastian, […]

Tyler, Arnold

NEWARK: Arnold Tyler, 92, died on June 14, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at the East Newark Cemetery. Mr. Tyler was born in Newark, New York the son of the late Clarence and Susan Farnsworth Tyler. He was a mechanic by trade. He worked at many repair shops […]

