Goetzman, Richard Lee

SODUS: passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the age of 75.

Richard was born in Lyons, NY on January 31, 1946, to Father, Earl A. Goetzman and Mother, Mary L. Goetzman (Smith). After graduating high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force and subsequently served in Vietnam. Upon discharge, Richard worked at Xerox until he retired in 2000.

Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Goetzman (Moulton); his son, Chris Goetzman (Amy); his daughter, Lisa Ritter (Nick); five grandchildren, Justin Ritter, Madison Goetzman, Kaylee Ritter, Sean Goetzman, Jack Goetzman; and sister, Carol Briggs.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at the family’s convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.