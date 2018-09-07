Golden, Dewey Gerald

WILLIAMSON, NY: Dewey Gerald Golden, 85, formerly of Newberry, SC, passed away on September 5, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 28, 1932 in Newberry SC to J.D. (Bus) Golden and Sarah (Shealy) Golden. He was a 1950 graduate of Newberry High School and Newberry College with a football scholarship. He was drafted out of college to serve his country for the Korean Conflict. He later continued his education by receiving his Master’s Degree in Education at Nazareth College in Rochester NY. He was a 9th grade social studies teacher in Gowanda NY and went on to retire from the State of NY as the Director of Education and Training at Newark DDSO. Survived by his children Natalie (Edward) Scribner, Steven (Elizabeth), Valerie (John) Lhuillier and Rosalie Nealon (Mark) Lizzio; brother, R. Wayne (Sharon); sister in law, Inez Golden; grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Scribner, Noah and Olivia Golden, Garnet Bass, Christopher Lhuillier, Stephanie Sweeney, Michael VanSchaffel, Bret Furlong; 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. 3 special nieces Holly, Melanie and Gretchen; aunts, Reba Lester, Ruth Frick, Gloria Shealy and Barnett Golden. Dewey was preceded in death by his parents J.D. and Sarah Golden; his wife, Grace Privitera Golden; brother, James, and many family members and cherished friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 15, 2018 at Sodus Cemetery, Route 88, Sodus, NY at 11:00 am. Donations in his name to the Pines of Peace Hospice Care Home, Ontario NY. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com