Golden-Gulino, Nancy Beth

SODUS: Age 63, peacefully entered into rest on October 13, 2022. Through 38 years of marriage to Gregory Gulino, they devoted their lives to raising their two daughters Erika and Schuyler and welcomed four loving grandchildren Hudson, Cameron, Haylen, Kyler, and expecting one more January 1st, 2023.

Nancy was born in Syracuse, NY, to Norma and Oscar Golden on February 27, 1959. She went to high school at Altmar Parish Williamstown and graduated in 1977. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education from SUNY Geneseo and went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Learning Disabilities from Nazareth College in 1985. Nancy devoted her life to teaching students with special needs through her thirty-six years of service at Roosevelt Children’s Center and Wayne Central School District. She was also passionate about sharing the gift of teaching during her time as an adjunct professor at Finger Lakes Community College and her work with future educators in the classroom.

She loved to read, travel, and visit the beach. She cherished most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Norma Golden. Survived by her husband, Gregory Gulino; children: Erika Gulino, Schuyler (Daniel) Francis ; grandchildren: Hudson Francis, Cameron Salerno, Haylen Francis, and Kyler Salerno; Brothers: Mark (Maureen) Golden and Charles (Joan) Golden. She leaves behind a great legacy of family, friends and career. She will be sorely missed by many.

Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 1:00pm Sunday, October 23rd at the First United Presbyterian Church in Sodus, NY. Immediately following a Celebration of Life to remember and honor Nancy will be held at the Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Rd, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation (www.clfoundation.org) or First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 31 W Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com