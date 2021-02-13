Golding, Katherine “Kay” Crothers

NEWARK: Kay Golding, 65, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Laurel House Comfort Care Home. A Celebration of Life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions subside. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513. Kay was born on June 15, 1955 the daughter of William and Suzanne Smith Crothers in Clifton Springs NY, she was a joy from the first day. Kay was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin. She grew into a beautiful woman, graduated college, spent 10 years working in Boston. She moved home and met and married the love of her life Mark Golding. They were told they could not have a child but, miraculously, they conceived a wonderful daughter, Sara, who also grew into a beautiful woman. She had two grandchildren Alexandria and Miguel whom she adored. Kay was a wonderful daughter, a wonderful wife, a wonderful mother, a wonderful grandmother, a wonderful aunt, a wonderful cousin and friend. That sums up her life. She is survived by her husband Mark Golding; a daughter Sara Golding; grandchildren Alexandria and Miguel; mother Suzanne Crothers Earl; brothers William (Julie) Crothers and Walter (Kathy) Crothers; mother-in-law Shirley Golding; brother-in-laws Paul (Vivian) Golding and Gregory Golding; sister-in-laws Victoria (Tom) Vorie and Lisa Crothers. She was predeceased by her father William Crothers; a brother Daniel Crothers; father-in-law Albert Golding. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com