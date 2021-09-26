Gommer, Sue Carol

CEDAR GROVE, NC/CLYDE Age 77, died at home with family on September 13, 2021 in Cedar Grove, NC. She is predeceased by her parents, Frederick Burley and Edith “Vicki” Burley, and her brother Paul Burley.

Sue is survived by her three children, David Gommer (Tampa, FL), Jennifer Gommer and Megan Gommer, both of Cedar Grove, NC, her grandson Chase, her brother Darryl Burley (Clyde, NY), sister Rosemary Nevelezer (Marion, NY) and their spouses and families.

She grew up on a farm in Clyde, NY and was proud to put herself through Skidmore College and serve as a nurse in the United States Navy and then for the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Optimism is said to be the foundation of courage, and both these traits defined her life. She looked forward to each day and opportunity and was undaunted by physical limitations as she explored. She was known for her stunning gardens, her ability to bring dead plants into full bloom, and no animal or person in her sphere went without treats. She will always be remembered for her bright smile, caregiving nature, laughter in the face of struggle, and her unending hunt for a great ice cream cone.

In lieu of flowers, which Sue would have loved as she always had a fresh bouquet in the house, her family suggests any gifts of condolence be made to support kidney transplantation, as her life was improved immeasurably and extended by the selfless gift of living organ donation.

Her children will plan a celebration of her life in the future.