ROSE: Age 75, went to be with the Lord, September 17th, 2020 at Newark Manor Nursing Home. Here parents were Wilson Grant Petty and Ena Hutchinson. She was a missionary in Mexico for 36 years. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Viola) Petty of Rose, Paul (Jodi) Bouwens of Norfolk,VA; step-sister, Candy Curriur of Rochester; and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed. A Graveside Service will be 11:00am Friday, September 25th, 2020 at the Rose Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com