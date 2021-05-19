Goodale, Merton E.

WILLIAMSON: Merton (Mertie) peacefully went on to be with the Lord on May 4th, 2021 at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home in his 87th year. Merton lived at 6556 Salmon Creek Roadd in Williamson from 1964 until 2021. Merton was born to Maurice and Mildred (Solon) Goodale on September 16th, 1933 in Gouverneur, NY and grew up in Edwards, NY. Merton was the oldest child of the family and had 3 brothers and a sister. Merton was predeceased by his brothers Milton (2012), Marvin (1958), and Morley (1967). Merton’s parents pre-deceased him with Maurice passing in 1980 and Mildred in 1988. Merton was also pre-deceased by his wife of 47 years Dolores A (Calus) Goodale in 2011. Merton is survived by his brothers-in-law Donald (Sharon) Calus of Williamson, Kevin Wilson of North Rose, and Richard (Kathy) Calus of Penfield, special nephew Wade and Jennifer Weber of Williamson, nephew Bruce Gay of Holliday, TX, and many other nephews and nieces.

Merton (Mertie) grew up on a small dairy farm in Edwards, NY on top of the hill on Goodale Rd, just outside of the township. He loved to go fishing on neighboring Trout Lake as a young boy and continued that passion throughout his life. After graduating from Edwards High school in 1952, Mertie started working in the Zinc and Talc mines. After a few years working in the mines, Mertie moved to the Wayne County area working at Sarah Coventry, and then Eastman Kodak company in 1966 as a custodian. Mertie worked at Eastman Kodak for over 23 years. After retiring from Kodak, Mertie worked at Xerox another 9 years, and then Pepsico for 2 years.

Merton met his wife Dolores after moving to the area and they were married January 24th, 1964. Merton and Dolores purchased a cottage on Trout lake in 1967 where Mertie could fish during the weekends and vacations which he enjoyed. In 1976, they became partners with Nancy and Gary Weber starting up Salmon Creek Farms growing apples. They worked the farm up until 1992 and resided on the farm the rest of their lives in their small home.

In retirement, Merton and Dolores had their permanent camping site at Junius Ponds campground for many years. They enjoyed camping and the many friends they made there.

Private burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

