Goodell, William E . 

CLYDE: William Edward Goodell (Bill; Billy) 67, of Clyde New York, passed away at Rochester General Hospital on December 24th,2023.

He was born in Oswego New York on July 20th, 1956 to Edward Goodell and Catherine Capizzi. He graduated from Clyde-Savannah high school in 1974. After graduating high school he started employment at Parker Hannifin in Clyde, where he continued working for 40 plus years.

Bill was an avid sports lover. Every Sunday he was watching the Bill’s with his grandson and girlfriend. If football wasn’t on he was watching an SU or Yankees game. Bill was a man who was all about family. His daughters and grandchildren meant the world to him. He was the kindest soul and was always willing to help a friend or family member in need. Those who knew him were truly blessed and will forever be changed.

Bill is preceded in death by his brother John Goodell and parents Edward and Catherine Goodell.

He is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Nicholas) Cooley of Clyde, Jessica (Jeff) Ellsworth of Clyde and three grandsons Jordan,Jayden,and Mason. He is also survived by sisters Maryann Rivers, Ann Goodell, companion of 21 years Paula Vesely( Sherry, Mariah and Nicole) and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus St. Clyde New York on Thursday December 28th from 3pm-7pm. A graveside service will be held December 29th at 10am at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde.visit www. Legacy.com