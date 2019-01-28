Obituaries
Goodness, Paula J.
PALMYRA/RICHMOND VA.: Paula passed away Jan. 17 2019 in Richmond Virginia after battling four cancers for almost six years. Paula grew up in Palmyra with parents Bob and Inez Goodness and twin brother Paul. She graduated from Pal-Mac in 1966 and Alfred Nursing School. Paula leaves a daughter Christina and her husband of Beaverton Oregon and daughter Mary, a granddaughter, grandson and great grandson all of Richmond Va. and grandson of Miami Fla. She also leaves her twin brother Paul (Pat) Goodness of Palmyra and their children and families of Palmyra and Macedon and several cousins. Paula was pre deceased by her parents and a son Robert of Hawaii, twin brother of daughter Mary. Services were private.
