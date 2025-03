February 13, 1955 - March 6, 2025 (age 70)

David passed away on March 6, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, and his brother, Steve Goodwin.

There will be no services for David.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit David’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.