Goodwin, Ted L. 

ONTARIO: Ted passed away on July 26, 2018 at age 93. He was predeceased by his wife, Vivian Goodwin; son, Albert and daughter, Joyce. Ted is survived by his daughter, Judy Dean; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends; good friend, Danny. Ted proudly served his country in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division, and courageously fought in World War II. He also served our country during the Korean War Conflict. Ted was a retiree of Gleason Works. Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7 PM on Tuesday (July 31) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday (August 1) at 10 AM. Interment in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Contributions in Ted's memory may be directed to Ontario American Legion Post 428, Meyers-Ingraham, 6180 Knickerbocker Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.