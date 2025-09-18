Goossen, Richard A. 

WILLIAMSON: Richard Goossen, 88, passed away Sunday September 14, 2025 at FF Thomson Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call, Monday, September 22, 2025 from 7pm to 9pm and Tuesday, September 23, 2025 from 10am to 12pm and funeral service immediately to follow, at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus. Burial, with full Military Honors, will follow in the Sodus Rural Cemetery. A celebration of his life will continue at the Wolcott American Legion.

Richard was born on March 15, 1937, in Lyons, NY, the son of the late Jacob and Lena (Shearns) Goossen. He graduated from Sodus Central High School and served in the US Army. Richard worked for 50 + years as a heavy equipment operator for Vasile Contraction Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, playing pool and euchre. He was a member of the Wolcott American Legion.

He is survived by his children: John R. Goossen and Julie (Dale) Daniels and Daughter-in-Law, Lisbeth Pullara-Goossen (Christopher); his grandchildren John, Gavin, Emily, Dane, Lauren, Marina and Cheyenne.

Richard is preceded in death by his son Christopher and a step-brother Ronald Wright