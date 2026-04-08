Gordon, James “Jim”

Wolcott/Salem, SC—James “Jim” Gordon, 82, husband of Donna Harris Gordon, formerly from Camden, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC, surrounded by family. Since 2024, he has lived in Keowee Key, moving from Lake Hartwell, where he built a home in 1989 for his son, who attended Clemson University. This later became his retirement home.

Born July 20, 1943, in Elmira, NY, He graduated from Leavenworth Central in Wolcott, NY in 1961 where his father was the Methodist minister. Jim went on to State University of New York at Oswego where he earned a BS (elem. ed.) and an MS (ed. admin.) degree. He started his career teaching at Cato-Meridian Central in NY. He spent most of his career as an elementary principal in the Camden Central School District in NY, first at Annsville Elementary and then at Camden Elementary, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, golfing, and camping as well as cruising, both on the ocean and on European rivers. He is remembered by students and colleagues as a caring person and the life of the party to his friends. His grandchildren remember his playfulness and constant presence in their lives. After retirement, he and Donna spent winters in Seneca, becoming permanent residents in 2007.

During retirement, Jim was on the Board of Trustees of St. Mark United Methodist Church, serving as liaison to the Child Development Center. He and Donna also taught the Keep Oconee Beautiful Association program to elementary students about the harm of littering.

For six years, he and Donna drove his son’s motorhome for a full NASCAR schedule. Jim assisted with the crew and was proud of his son and the Penske team.

Jim was the son of Reverend Herbert and Cecile Gordon, both deceased. Survivors include his sister, Maxene Mills (Rev. Paul-deceased), sister-in-law Sandra Reynolds (Bob), his son, Todd Gordon (Amy), and his grandchildren, Kali and Dylan. He is also survived by a niece, Sally Mills (John), and two nephews, Allen Mills (Emily) and Keith Mills (Kellie). Niece Margo Hoffman (Scott) predeceased him.

A service and celebration of life will be at the Keowee Key Vista Room at the Clubhouse on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. A northern celebration will be held on May 7, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. at McConnellsville Golf Club in McConnellsville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, Seneca, SC, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or a charity of your choice.