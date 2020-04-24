Obituaries
Gordon, Janet L.
MACEDON: Janet passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 58. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Predeceased by her father, Robert A. Gordon and her sister, Renee J. Gordon. Janet is survived by her mother, Betty J. Gordon; long-time loving companion, Mark Lucci; brothers, Thomas, Louis and Frank Gordon; sisters, Vickie, Linda and Suzette Gordon; several nieces, nephews and friends. All services will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave the family an online condolene, to upload a photo or to light a digital candle, please visit, www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.
Latest News
PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans
By Doug Ferguson AP Golf Writer The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan Thursday to resume its season the...
Home restrictions on New Yorkers extended another month
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) New York planned for a long fight...
Trump faces global resistance to US plan to cut WHO funding
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faced international resistance Thursday as he defended his plan to cut U.S. payments to...
Recent Obituaries
Gordon, Janet L.
MACEDON: Janet passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 58. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. ...
Cole, John
NORTH ROSE: John passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on April, 21st, 2020. He is survived...
Hebert, Marlene
SODUS: Passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 85. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Leona Schilling;...