Gordon, Janet L. 

MACEDON: Janet passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 58. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Predeceased by her father, Robert A. Gordon and her sister, Renee J. Gordon. Janet is survived by her mother, Betty J. Gordon; long-time loving companion, Mark Lucci; brothers, Thomas, Louis and Frank Gordon; sisters, Vickie, Linda and Suzette Gordon; several nieces, nephews and friends. All services will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave the family an online condolene, to upload a photo or to light a digital candle, please visit, www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.