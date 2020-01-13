Obituaries
Gorley, Wilbur L.
LYONS: Age 80, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Family and friends may call Saturday (Jan. 18) from 2 to 4 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 4 pm. Wilbur was born June 23, 1939 in Rochester, a son to the late William and May Liddel Gorley. He was a veteran of the Navy. Wilbur retired from Kodak in 1991 and then worked for Lyons Central School as a Bus Driver for the next 23 years working with special needs students. Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons., NY 14489 in his memory. Predeceased by granddaughter, Alicia Giambera. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, William (Cindy) Gorley; daughter, Kim (Ken, Jr.) Benson; step-daughter, Regina Matteson; step-son, Brian (Margaret) Pelletier; 13 grandchildren, Melissa, Mindy, John, Ken III, William, Laura, David, Brandon, Brianna, Blake, Jonathan, Kayla and Derek; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Shirley) Gorley; sister, Jean (James) Laughlin; several nieces and nephews. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Loucks, Richard Frederick
MARION: Age 89, passed away after a long battle with cancer and kidney disease surrounded by family on January 11,...
Knepp, Kevin
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA/ROSE, NY: Kevin Knepp was born January 19, 1983 to Larry and Teresa (Knepp) Rodas of Rose N.Y.....