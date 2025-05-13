Gorsky, Thomas D. 

4/28/1968 – 5/8/2025

FARMINGTON: Thomas passed away on May 8, 2025. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas J. Gorsky.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Marjorie Gorsky; sons, Thomas G. (Kelly) Gorsky and Michael J. Gorsky; daughter, Shanna Gorsky; brothers, Michael R. (Maria) Gorsky and John (Sri) Gorsky; nephews; and a great niece.

Thomas worked for the Fairport bus garage for 25 years. His career as a mechanic was more than a job, he was always there to lend a helping hand to others. He enjoyed anything outdoors and visiting Sodus Bay.

Thomas will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 4-6pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas to the Alzheimer’s Association.

