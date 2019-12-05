Gosman, Alfred John

PALMYRA: Aug. 26, 1933- Dec. 4, 2019; fun, giving, kindhearted, playful, loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Al is survived by his devoted wife of 64 Years Shirley Gosman and his three children; Rosemarie Barney, John Alfred (Tonya) Gosman and Suzanne (Earl) Fox Jr. and their families of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister and three brothers. Al retired from Eastman Kodak after many years of service. At his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse NY 13220 or the American Lung Association 1595 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester NY 14620. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com