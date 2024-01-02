Gosman, Shirley A. (Wright) 

PALMYRA/FLORIDA SNOWBIRDS: Shirley Gosman, 89, passed away, Friday evening, December 29, 2023, with her family by her side. Per Shirley’s request, close family and friends are invited to a graveside service, Saturday, January 6 at 11 in the Palmyra Cemetery. Please use the Vienna Street entrance. Shirley’s family request memorial contributions be directed to American Diabetes Foundation.

Shirley was born on August 28, 1934 in Geneva, the daughter of the late George I. and Beatrice A. (Howard) Wright. She was a graduate of the Nunda High School. Before she was a wife and a mom, she worked as a bookkeeper at Kodak in Rochester. She enjoyed traveling and playing BINGO! She also loved watching tennis, reading, making puzzles and dancing with her husband Al!

Shirley is survived by her daughters Suzanne (Earl) Fox and Rosemarie Barney; her son John (Tonya) Gosman; her sister Joyce Sperico; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Alfred “Al” and brother Robert (Lorraine) Wright.

Shirley will always be remembered as a person with a big heart full of a special love for all her family and friends.

