August 22nd 2020, Saturday
Gould-Haak, Julie A. 

by WayneTimes.com
November 4, 2019

ONTARIO: March 2,1964 - October 31, 2019. Julie passed away peacefully at the age of 55, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with ALS. Julie was born in Elmira, N.Y.  She is predeceased by her Grandmother, Faustina Hardman and her Mother, Donna Gould. Julie is survived by her loving husband Steve; daughter Sheena (Shaun), Father Niles; sisters Katrina and Kelly (Steve); in-laws, Eddie (Ellen), Patricia (Fred), Phil (Ellen), Ann (Dave), and many nieces and nephews. Julie loved her family and her fur-babies. She enjoyed spending time working with Steve on the farm. Friends may gather for a celebration of life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2pm, with a reception to follow, at North Ontario United Methodist Church (Brick Church), 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, N.Y. 14519. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julie’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, the ALS Association Upstate New York or the Hearts For ALS, Rochester, N.Y.  To light a candle, leave a condolence, our upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

