Goulette, Paul R.

LYONS: Paul R. Goulette, age 88, passed away on July 20th, 2022. He was born September 1st, 1933, son of the late David and Beatrice (King) Goulette in Williamson, NY. He was a corporal in the army during the Korean War. He worked many years at Jarl Extrusions in East Rochester, NY, 1st as a welder and then as the maintenance supervisor.

Paul loved spending time in the Adirondacks, hunting, fishing, and camping. He passed his love of the area onto his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed building things, picnic tables, decks, and many things around the home. His family always enjoyed his many humorous antics. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by siblings, Inez (Babe) (Earl) DeBadts, Cecil and Bill Goulette, sister-in-law Eleanor Goulette.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jennie (Miraglia) Goulette, daughters Laurie (Rick) Cook, Tammy (Tim), and son Scott (Barb) Goulette. Brother Jim (Marie) Goulette, Sister-in-law, Marion, seven beloved grandchildren, Nine Great Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, family, friends, and his little buddies, Hiney, Dora, Shoo and Chip.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 28th, from 3pm - 6pm, with service to follow, at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, North Rose, NY In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 Country House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.