Gowdy, Mary Fay

NEWARK: Mary Fay Gowdy, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 1-4 PM on Friday, August 2, 2024, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, 1 E. Main in Clifton Springs. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Mary was born in Buffalo, on June 20, 1932, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Quance Lookup. She was a first grade teacher for the Penn Yan School District. She was very active over the years at the Clifton Springs United Methodist Church.She is survived by two daughters Sue (Roy “Sparky”) Litteer, Laura DeCracker; a son Robert Gowdy; two grandchildren James Witter and Charles DeCracker; four Great grandchildren Payten, Cole, Karson and Harper Fay; a brother Charles (Patricia) Lookup. She was predeceased by her husband C. Newton Gowdy in 2014.

