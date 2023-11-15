Gowers, Marilyn

WOLCOTT: Marilyn Gowers, 89, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born in Auburn, February 28, 1934 daughter of the late Henry and Clara (Simon) Fennessy. She was strong in her faith, loved to bird watch, but most of all she enjoyed time with her family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Gowers (2002), sisters, Rita Horning, Arlene Howland, Gloria Offenburg, and Helen Bush, brothers, Bob, Dick, Donald “Butch” Fennessy, son in law, Stephen Galvin, and great grandson, Christopher.

Survived by her daughters, Joanne Galvin (Steve Smith) of North Rose, Bonnie (Scott) Bates of Rose, and Kathy (Mark) Sanzotta of Red Creek, son, Robert Gowers of Wolcott, sister, Jean Carter, brothers, Tom Fennessy, and Bruce Fennessy, sister in law, Jean Fennessy, grandchildren, Dan Fitzmaurice, Brian (Lisa) Fitzmaurice, Karen (Zach) Williams, Evan Gowers, Doug Bates, Matt (Aurora) Bates, Danielle Sanzotta, and Nicole (Jim) King, 24 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Catholic funeral mass will take place at the St. Mary Magdalen Church, 5985 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY, Saturday, December 09, 2023, at 10 AM, interment to follow at Rose Cemetery, a celebration of life will be held after at the Wolcott Elks Lodge at 12 PM, 6161 W Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Marilyn’s name they may do so to Wolcott Elks Youth Activities, 6161 W Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY, 14590, or Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department, 6162 W Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY 14590. Arrangements in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

