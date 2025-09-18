Grace Sr., Donald G.

ONTARIO: It is with sorrow hearts that we announce the passing of Donald G. Grace Sr. on September 16, 2025.

He was born September 9, 1935 to Earl Brown Grace and Ruth (Sargent) Grace in Webster, NY.

Mr. Grace was in the US Army, honorably discharged in 1957. He was a life long member of the American Legion Post #428 in Ontario, NY. Mr. Grace was an owner operator truck driver his entire life, leased to Chemical Sales in Buffalo, NY and then Quality Carriers in Parker, PA, where he retired in 2008.

Mr. Grace always had a smile on his face, which made everyone like him at first sight. He was also known for helping anyone, from working on trucks to whatever they needed help with. He was always tinkering and if there wasn’t a way to ‘fix it’, he always found a way to ‘get it done’.

Don is survived by his wife and partner of 38 years, Deborah (Conaway) Grace of Clearfield; children, Karen Burkhart of Williamson, NY, Kathy (Grace) Cyphers and husband Tom of Avon, NY, Kim Grace of Fairport, NY, Donald Grace Jr and significant other Ginny of Williamson, NY, Kevin Grace of Walworth, NY, and Lynette (Grace) Vanderbrook and husband Steve of Walworth, NY. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; a special ‘adopted’ grandson, Kyree; and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Also surviving are special friends, Dan and Jeanie Stossel, Sylvia and Chris Knepp, Susie Pase, the ‘Hill Boys’ at Hills Auto, and too many more to mention that impacted his life.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy A.(DeNeef) Grace, parents; brothers, Gordan and David Grace; sisters, Marion (Grace) Coyle, Barbara (Grace) Luke, and Margaret (Grace) Luke. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Roy A. Conaway; and sons-in-law, James Walzer and Daniel Burkhart.

In memory of Mr. Grace, let us remember him for his smile, his laughter, his joy of life, and his great love for his wife and family.

Honoring Mr. Grace’s wishes, there will be no public viewing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion #428, 6180 Knickerbocker Rd, Ontario, NY 14519, on Saturday, September 27, 2025 from 1-5 PM.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a note for the family, please visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com