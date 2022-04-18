Graham, Dale Wayne

LYONS: Dale W. Graham, 64, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday April 13, 2022, at Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Please join the family at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY for Dale’s graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620 in memory of Dale.

Dale was born the son of Maurice and Shirley (Siler) Graham. Dale worked various construction jobs, did auto bodywork, and was a tow truck driver. He was most proud of his eight years of honorable service in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division; while serving, he earned several certificates for his dedication and accomplishments. Dale retired as a Staff Sergeant. Dale enjoyed camping, his three fur babies, Zeb, Zoey, and Zia. Dale kept himself busy by continually working on projects around the house. Dale was a loving and caring person, always ready to lend a helping hand, make you laugh, or just being a friend. Dale will be deeply missed.

Dale will be remembered by his loving wife, Tammy (Ippolito) Graham; son, Dayne (Louise) Graham; daughter, Danielle Graham; four grandchildren; sisters, Robin (Rich) Soggs and Dixie Graham; brothers-in-law, Rick and TIm Ippolito; several nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of extended family and friends.

Dale was predeceased by his parents Maurice Graham and Shirley Siler; a brother, Philip Graham.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com