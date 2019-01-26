Granger, Harold Floyd

WEST WALWORTH: Harold passed away on January 24, 2019 at age 88. He was born in Walworth, NY to Floyd and Eunice Granger. He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Wahl. Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Granger; children, Alan (Nancy) Granger, Shelly (Curt) Kenyon, Laurie Finn, Melanie (Jim) Frauel and Cindy (Jeff) Casper; 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After working 36 years for Eastman Kodak, Harold retired and he and his wife, Nancy worked for Camp Denali in Alaska for 8 summers. They enjoyed their time in Alaska and made many friends from all over the world. Harold enjoyed photography and being with his family. He was a lifelong member of West Walworth Zion Methodist Church. A celebration of Harold’s life will be offered on Saturday (January 26), 11 AM at West Walworth Zion United Methodist Church, 3960 W. Walworth Rd., Macedon, NY 14502. Interment in Walworth Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Harold’s memory may be directed to the church.