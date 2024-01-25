Granger, Joyce Marie

WOLCOTT: Joyce Marie Granger, 88, of Wolcott, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024. She was born in Wolcott, daughter of the late Emerie Vandewinckel and the late Pearl Vandewinckel. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a bookkeeper for E & V in Wolcott for 40 years. She was a member of the TOPS senior citizens club, the Wolcott Presbyterian Church and the Wolcott Elks #1763 Starlites.

She is predeceased by her husband, Peter M. Granger, daughter, Christine Luteyn, son-in-law, Donald Luteyn and brothers Achial and Marvin Vanddewinckel.

Survived by her son, Kevin (Lesa) Granger of Wolcott, six grandchildren, Sarah (Christopher) Moritt, Emily (Brian) Maslyn, Amanda (Josh) Goetz, Ryan (Briana) Granger, Hillary (Tony) Dupont, Donald (Sarah) Luteyn, and eight great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private burial will take place at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Wolcott Elks on Saturday February 3rd at 1PM. In leu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Joyce’s name they may do so to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church or the Wolcott Elks for Youth Activities. Arrangements are in the care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.