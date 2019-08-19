Granger, Kevin J. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest August 7, 2019 at the age of 63 with his family by his side. He is predeceased by brothers, Keith & Kyle Granger; survived by parents, Allen & Bonnie Granger of Palmyra; wife of 33 years, Janis Peters Granger; daughter, Tiffany (Everardo)Resendiz of Newark; son, Kevin (Samantha) Granger of N.C.; 5 grandchildren, Tyrique, Tajanae, Talia, Tevan & Elena; 3 sister, Kim VanderWalle of Newark, Kirstan (Ken) Seavert of Palmyra, Kecia (Donald) Bush of Palmyra; many extended family members, and very special friend Mary Anne Lynch of Ontario;. At the request of the family, there will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held 1PM till 6PM Saturday August 31 at Newark VFW, 225 E. Union St., Newark, NY 14513 Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com