Granger, Nancy S.

December 18, 1929--April 27, 2024 (age 94)

MACEDON: Nancy passed away on April 27, 2024, at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and grandson Juan.

Nancy is survived by her children, Alan (Nancy) Granger, Shelly (Curt) Kenyon, Laurie Finn, Melanie (Jim) Frauel, and Cindy (Jeff) Casper; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and brother Tim (Sue) Scott.

Nancy’s greatest pride and joy in life was the loving family she and Harold created. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren throughout her brief illness. Nancy and Harold enjoyed many adventures during their lives. Upon retirement they worked for Camp Denali in Alaska for 8 summers, making many life-long friends from around the world that she continued to stay in touch with through the years. Nancy remained active in her recent years and was a dear friend to many.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be offered on Saturday, May 18th at 11 AM at West Walworth Zion United Methodist Church, 3960 W. Walworth Rd., Macedon, NY 14502.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be directed to the church.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Nancy’s tribute page at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.