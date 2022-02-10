Granger, Nina

WOLCOTT: Nina Granger passed peacefully away after a long illness at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Nina was well known for being a generous and loving person. She raised four children with her husband Jack Granger (predeceased in 2016) and ran a family fruit farm. Nina worked hard her whole life and was always quick with a smile and kind word.

Nina grew up on a farm in Fulton, NY. Daughter to Jasper and Josephine Fratello, Nina was the second youngest of nine children. She learned the value of hard work and integrity at an early age. Nina finished high school and was soon married to Jack Granger. At that time, Nina and Jack began building a life together with their farm, their children, and the community of which they were a notable part. As time passed, Nina’s role in life continued to evolve, and she became a grandmother. She was there for every life event her grandchildren celebrated, birthdays, recitals, sporting events, graduations, weddings, baby showers, and the birth of her great grandchildren. Even into her eighties, Nina attended every family function and event with her sweet smile and her willingness to do anything for those she loved. We were fortunate enough to celebrate Nina’s 90th birthday last year and remind her of all she meant to us. Nina Granger was a shining example of what a wife, mother, aunt, friend, grandmother and all-around wonderful person should be. She will be dearly missed.

Nina is survived by her children, Debora (Steve) Johns, Beverly Dutcher, Sharon (Steve) Shutts, and Russell (Becky) Granger; grandchildren, Angel Kersten, Jackalyn (Tom) Cole, Jessica (Todd) Shoemaker, Benjamin (Andrea) Johns, Paige Johns, Kendra (Chris) Cagle, Jack Granger, Alex Hayes and Jesse Hayes. Her great grandchildren, Hunter, McKenna, Jordan, Olivia, Addalyn, Emerson, Chandler, Granger, Maddox, Swayzee, Madison, Mason, Wyatt, Lily, and Macy.

Thank you to the wonderful nursing staff at The Wayne County Nursing Home who took such loving care of Mom. Also, thank you to the Hospice staff who made her as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the North Rose Fire Department or to https://act.alz.org/donate Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 16, 4:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a private burial to take place in the spring at an undetermined date.

