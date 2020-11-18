Grant, Dale Francis

NEWARK: Passed away on 11/15/20 peacefully at the age of 72 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Dale was born on 11/22/47 to Cecil and Helen Grant. Dale is survived by his wife, Noreen; son, Tim Grant of Walworth; daughters, Tami Sprague of Williamson, Kelly Johnson(Dan) of California and Angella Grant(Aaron) of Newark; stepson, Roger New(Michelle) of Savannah; sister, Darlene Grant of Lyons; brother, Ray Grant(Olga) of Syracuse; sister-in-laws, Judy Roskey of Rochester and Mary Erway(Paul); along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Cecil and Helen; brothers, Carl and Richard; sister, Muriel Reyome(Enile) and brother-in-law, Mark Roskey. There will be a graveside burial at 12pm on 11/22/20 at Lakeview (Pultneyville) Cemetery, 3967 Lake Rd, Williamson, NY 14589. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association at Donate now for diabetes or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Donate now for Leukemia & Lymphoma. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.