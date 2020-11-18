Grant, Dale Francis

NEWARK: Passed away on 11/15/20 peacefully at the age of 72 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Dale was born on 11/22/47 to Cecil and Helen Grant. Dale is survived by his wife, Noreen; son, Tim Grant of Walworth; daughters, Tami Sprague of Williamson, Kelly Johnson(Dan) of California and Angella Grant(Aaron) of Newark; stepson, Roger New(Michelle) of Savannah; sister, Darlene Grant of Lyons; brother, Ray Grant(Olga) of Syracuse; sister-in-laws, Judy Roskey of Rochester and Mary Erway(Paul); along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Cecil and Helen; brothers, Carl and Richard; sister, Muriel Reyome(Enile) and brother-in-law, Mark Roskey. There will be a graveside burial at 12pm on 11/22/20 at Lakeview (Pultneyville) Cemetery, 3967 Lake Rd, Williamson, NY 14589. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association at Donate now for diabetes or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Donate now for Leukemia & Lymphoma. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
WOLCOTT: Passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by daughter Gwen (Ed) Gerenski of Rochester; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandin) Kelly of Ontario and Eddy (Emily) Gerenski; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Alex and Lincoln Kelly; Grace, Lyla, Tucker and Smith Gerenski; son Rick Smith and family; daughter LeAnn Morrow and family; daughter Pam Cobb […]
WATERLOO: Gene died on November 15, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his children, Kelly Duncan, and Mike Brewer. Predeceased by son Stephen E. Brewer. Also survived by grandchildren, Timothy Osborn, Jonathon Fischer, Tanya Jolly, Guy Brewer, Brittany Brewer, Jacob Brewer and predeceased by Jesse Brewer. There are several great grandchildren, extended family and friends to cherish his memory. […]