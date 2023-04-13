Grant, Terry L.  

NEWARK: Terry L. Grant, 72, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital surrounded by his family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials in his Name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society. 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Mr. Grant was born in Sodus, on May 21, 1950 the son of the late Clifford and Esther Blackwell Grant. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. A friend to many. He was active in community work at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

He is survived by a daughter Sherrie Grant; a sister Lynne (Ray) Morey; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by three sisters Donna Simpson, Helen Nichols and Judy VandeWalle.

