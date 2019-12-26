Grape, Florence M. 

PALMYRA: Florence passed away on December 23, 2019 at age 97. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Grape, Sr.; son, Roger; stepson, Raymond Grape, Jr.; sisters, Evelyn, Alice and Elsie. Florence is survived by her children, Madelyn (Howard) Rohrer, Elaine (David) Krembel and Leonard Grape; grandchildren, Victoria (Michael) Ingalls, Rance (Pearl) Grape, Wendy Frost, Robayn (George) Perrin and Jessica (Adam) Whyte; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Judy) Gossley. Florence retired from Rochester Products after working there for over 35 years. She was a hard worker, a devoted mother and grandmother. Florence will be dearly missed. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Florence’s life from 2-5 PM on Sunday (December 29) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY. Interment in Irondequoit Cemetery. Contributions in Florence’s memory may be directed to First Baptist Church of Manchester, 54 S. Main St., Manchester, NY 14504. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.