Graser, Kelly Ann

CLYDE: Kelly Ann Graser, 60, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her home in Clyde.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Clyde V.F.W., 26 Sodus St., Clyde, NY.

Mrs. Graser was born in Geneva, NY on May 14, 1961 the daughter of the late Howard and Joan Dyson Davis. Over the years she had been a cashier at Galen’s and P & C. She had been a member of Kingdom Hall in Waterloo.

Kelly is survived by two daughters Tonya (Clovis Bair) Barra, Melissa (Michael Baron) McLouth; two sons Shane (Natalie LoMascolo) Graser, Shawn Graser; a step daughter Rhonda (Jason Williams) Mattice; seven grandchildren Justin, Isabell, Carter, Jaxen, Zmarianna, Isaiah, Jayanna; an aunt Lorraine Homrighouse; her dog Petie. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Graser in 2019; a brother Howard Davis in 2017 and a sister Lorraine Padilla in 2010.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home