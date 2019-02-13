Obituaries
Graser, Norman F.
CLYDE: Norman F. Graser 63, died on Sunday, (February 10, 2019) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Norman is survived by his wife Kelly Davis Graser, six children Rhonda (Jason Williams) Mattice of Clyde, Tonya Barra of Clyde, Alaina Byerley of Syracuse, Melissa (Michael Baron) McLouth of Lyons, Shane (Leanne Schoonerman) Graser of Newark, Shawn Graser of Clyde; eight grandchildren Isaiah, Jayanna, Justin, Isabell, Carter, Jaxen, Zmarianna and Hannah; seven siblings Lawrence (Dawn) Graser of Syracuse, Michael Graser of Fulton, Debbie (Luke) LaManche-Smith of Kentucky, Kathy Graser of Fulton, Mark Martin of Fulton, John (Debbie) Martin of Fulton, Kelly (Casey) Martin of Fulton many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Barbara Hurley Graser, a sister Karen Bush and his grandma Moo-Moo. Friends may call on Friday (Feb. 15th) from 5-7pm at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesse St., Clyde, New York 14433. Memorials, in his name, may be made to Strong Memorial Hospital, Heart Transplant Unit, 300 East River Rd., Rochester, NY 14627.
