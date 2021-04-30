Grass, Joyce

NORTH ROSE: Joyce Grass, 85, of North Rose, passed away on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at Geneva Hospital.

She was born in Wolcott on March 12, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Guy Dillow Waldorf and Elsie Glanzel Waldorf.

She had many jobs during her life, with Hemmingway’s Warehouse in Clyde for over 40 years. In her later year, she worked at the Wolcott Liquor Store where she made many friends.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Mauris Waldorf and Ralph Waldorf. Her sisters, Alice Richardson, Alberta Way and Ada Mizner along with her cousin Dorothy McNary. She is survived by her beloved son Darryl Guy Grass, her “adopted daughter” Diane Gary, her stepson Ken Grass and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services. For those wishing to make contributions in Joyce’s name, please consider the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons NY 14489 or the Rose Fire Company , PO Box 63, Rose NY 14542.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Keysor-Farnsworth Funeral home in North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com