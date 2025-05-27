Grattan, Carol A. 

ONTARIO: Carol passed away on May 21, 2025 at age 82. She was born to the late Anthony and Frances Leenhouts.

Carol is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Grattan; son, Allen Grattan; sister, Susan (Paul) Dutcher; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-6 PM on Friday (May 30) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where her memorial service will be held on Saturday (May 31) at 10:30 AM. Carol will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Carol may be directed to the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Carol’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.