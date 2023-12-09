Gravino, Thomas E. 

NEWARK: Thomas E. Gravino, 80, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his home with his family.

Friends may call from 3-6 PM on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East

Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 19th at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark. The Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to Ontario Pathways, INC., PO Box 996, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489

Mr. Gravino was born in Newark, NY, on July 17, 1943, the son of the late Louis and Josephine Janto Gravino. In 1961, he graduated from Newark High School. A lifelong carpenter, he retired from Wegman’s construction where he worked for 40 years. He loved nature and the outdoors. He loved trail hiking with his wife and dog Abby. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. For years, he served on the Arcadia Town Planning Board. He had been active in the St. Michael Renovation Committee.

Thomas is survived by his wife Joan; a son Todd (Susan) Gravino; four grandchildren Madison, Jordan, Taylor, Thomas; a brother Steven (Debra) Gravino; a sister Patricia (Peter) Sollenne; many brother and sister -in-laws, nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his son Mark Gravino.

