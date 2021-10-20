Grayson, Joanne “Jo” Wegner

WILLIAMSON: Joanne “Jo” Wegner Grayson passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

She was born on March 15, 1929, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, the daughter of Walter F. and Mildred (Reeves) Wegner. She graduated from Allendale Columbia School in Rochester, NY, and went on to attend Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, OK. While in college, she met 1st Lt. Tommy B. Grayson and became engaged after 13 dates. On August 25, 1951, they were married at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus, N.Y. When Tom returned from the Korean War, they made their home in Williamson, NY. Together, Jo and Tom raised 3 wonderful children. Jo was a participant of the Order of the Eastern Star, as well as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Over the years, she participated in the Williamson PTA and the Williamson Cooperative Nursery School. She loved playing bridge and enjoyed swimming at the YMCA.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Tom.

She is survived by their three children: Catherine Dickinson (Tim) of Avon, NY, Susan Ryan (Mike) of Albion, NY, and Thomas Grayson (Andrea) of Parker, CO. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours and a private burial will be held in Sunnyside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Joanne Grayson, bequests can be made to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

