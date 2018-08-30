Greco, Alfred R. 

MACEDON: Alfred passed away on August 28, 2018 at age 75. He was born on January 11, 1943 in Fulton, NY to the late Alfred and Rose Greco. Alfred was also predeceased by his daughter, Brenda Leuzzi. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Greco; sons, Randy (Ann Marie), Alfred (Lisa) and Steven (Lisa) Greco; grandchildren, Tatianna, Victoria, Isaac, Alyssa, Ryan, Hannah, Michael and Peyton; sister, Gayle (Eugene) Manley; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Al went to G. Ray Bodley High in Fulton, New York. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy becoming a crypto tech. While stationed in Trinidad he met and married the love of his life, Joyce “Peters” Greco. They were married for 55 years. Once completing his service, he worked for IBM for 30 years. After leaving IBM he opened his own IBM consulting business, AG Open Systems. Upon closing his business of 11 years he devoted his time to family and gardening. Al was an active member of the Rochester Philatelic Association and stamp dealer for 30 plus years.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7 PM on Friday (August 31) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Alfred’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (September 1) at 10 AM at Interment in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Contributions in Alfred’s memory may be directed to the Church. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.