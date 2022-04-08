Powered by Dark Sky
April 8th 2022, Friday
×
Greco, Doris A. 

April 8, 2022

LYONS: Doris A. Greco, 89, died peacefully at home with her family on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Lyons Town Ambulance, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY  14489.

Doris was born in Lyons, NY on August 7, 1932 the daughter of the late Louis and Neva Mesley Brandt.  In 1950, she married the love of her life Joseph Greco. She was a loving wife and a caring mother to three daughters.  For over 50 years, she was a volunteer with the local Girl Scouts. She was the Lyons Village Historian for many years. Doris and her husband Joe, were named Village of Lyons Citizen of the year. 

She is survived by three daughters Denise Eaton, Kathy (Brody) Scott and Joanne (David) Greco-Eddy all of Lyons; six grandchildren Chelsea Eaton, Colby (Pete) Eaton, Trey (Audrey) Scott, Briana (Samantha) Scott, Javana Salone and Chloe Salone; four great grandchildren Zoe, Addison, Neva and Maverick; many nieces and nephews.  Doris was predeceased by her husband of 65 Years Joseph Greco; a brother Lewis “Bud” Brandt; and a sister Edna Conrad.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

Local Weather

LYONS: Doris A. Greco, 89, died peacefully at home with her family on Thursday, April 7, 2022. At her request all services were private. Memorials, in her name, may be made to Lyons Town Ambulance, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY  14489. Doris was born in Lyons, NY on August 7, 1932 the daughter of the

