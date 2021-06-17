Greco, Edward J.

NEWARK: Edward J. Greco, 95, died on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at his home.

Friends may call on Tuesday (June 22nd) from 4-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday (June 23rd) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Newark Fire Department, 100 East Miller Street, Newark, New York 14513.

Ed was born in Lyons on February 17, 1926, the son of the late Dominic and Nellie Vitaro Greco. He was a 1944 graduate of Lyons High School and due to World War II, he enlisted in the US Air Force. After returning home, he and his brother Jim went into the restaurant business in Clyde, “Vic-N-Jennies for several years. In 1955, they moved to the Newark Grill, affectionately called by many “The Harvard Club” until 1977 when Urban Renewal took over the building. Ed took this opportunity to buy his first of three camper and took his family on a long cross country trip around the USA. Returning home he worked for the Newark Housing Authority. Ed loved traveling and camping and continued doing so for as long as he was able. For many years he served on the Newark Municipal Board. Ed was just honored for his sixty six years with the Newark Fire Department, Deluge Hose Company.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rose, his children Elaine Greco of Utah, Mark Greco of Newark’ David Greco of Newark, Jean Mathis of Boston and Lori Orecki of Buffalo; five grand children Elisabeth Murphy, Alyson Greco, Katelyn Greco, Sam Orecki and Nick Orecki. Ed was predeceased by his brother and sisters James Greco, Rita Williams and Natalie Scarcelli.

